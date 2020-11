CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — They were not on the list of spaces that had to close under the state’s new mitigations, but some area libraries are shutting their doors.

The move is temporary and a response to a surge of COVID-19 cases. Libraries in Champaign, Urbana, Tuscola and Danville are all moving to curbside service only. In Mahomet, visitors will be restricted to 30-minute visits.