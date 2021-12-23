Some lanes to reopen for holiday traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As usual around the holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is pausing some lane closures to accommodate heavy traffic. However in Champaign County, the eastbound Interstate 74 ramp to southbound Interstate 57 will stay closed with a detour in place.



The pause in lane closures is from Friday at 3 p.m. through Sunday night. The state also reminded you that even though workers may not be out, police will still treat construction zones as such. So you should follow the work zone speed limit.



From I-DOT, here is a list of work zones what will not see pauses in lane closures:



District 1

City of Chicago

• Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

• Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets; lane reductions continue.

• Inbound Bishop Ford Freeway (westbound Interstate 94) ramp to westbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

o 130th Street over Bishop Ford; lane reductions continue.

o Doty Avenue at 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

• The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (eastbound Interstate 90/94); detour posted.

o Outbound Kennedy (westbound I-90/94) from Adams Street.

o Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.

o Outbound Kennedy to Randolph Street.

o Inbound Dan Ryan from Taylor Street; detour posted

o Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.

o Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.

o Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound Interstate 290); lane reductions continue.

o Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.

Cook County

• McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

• 183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

• Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

• Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

• Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Central Street over the North Shore Canal in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

• Brickvale Drive over Willow Creek in Elk Grove Village; lane reductions continue.

• Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) between Plum Grove Road and Illinois 53 in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

• Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 394 between Sauk Trail and Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30) in Sauk Village; lane reductions continue.

• Ninth Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

• Northbound 25th Avenue over the Eisenhower in Broadview; lane reductions continue.

• Ballard Road and Greenwood Avenue in Niles; lane reductions on both roads continue.

• First Avenue (Illinois 171) over the Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

• Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.

• Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

DuPage County

• 55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont and Clarendon Hills; closed, detour posted.

Kane County

• Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

• Clavey Road over the Skokie River in Highland Park; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

McHenry County

• Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

• Main Street between Illinois 62 and Cary Road in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

Will County

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

• St. Francis Road between 84th and 88th avenues in Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Steger Road over Interstate 57; closed, detour posted.

• Western Avenue over the Cal-Sag Channel; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 6 over Marley Creek in New Lenox; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 2

Rock Island County

• Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

District 3

Bureau County

• Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Peoria County

• Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 474/Illinois 6 at I-74; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound Interstate 74 ramp to eastbound I-474; closed.

• Ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound Illinois 6; closed.

Tazewell County

• Pinecrest Drive over I-74 in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

• U.S. 34 east of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

District 5

Champaign County

• Eastbound I-74 ramp to southbound I-57; closed, detour posted.

McLean County

• Interstate 39 over the Mackinaw River, near the Woodford County line; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 at the Funks Grove Rest Area; lane reductions continue.

District 6

• No closures.

District 7

Fayette County

• U.S. 51 approximately 3 miles south of Vandalia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 8

Madison County

• Northbound U.S. 67 Delhi Bypass between Trinity Lane and Stagecoach Road; lane reductions continue.

District 9

Jackson County

• Illinois 127 just north of Murphysboro; lane reductions continue.

Jefferson County

• Illinois 37 about 2 miles south of Illinois 148 in Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Johnson County

• Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

• Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue:

o Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39.

o Westbound from the Ohio River to mileposts 2, 34-32 and 30-26.

Saline County

• Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 142 3 miles north of Eldorado; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Williamson County

• Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.









