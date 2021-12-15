CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some driver services facilities in Illinois, including the one in Champaign, are moving to a temporary appointment-only model for some services to reduce large crowds during the pandemic.



Secretary of State Jesse White expected the change to last for a few months. Appointments are needed for driving tests, REAL IDs, driver’s licenses, and state ID cards. Vehicle services, like renewing your license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not need an appointment. Although, White encouraged you to see if you can do your business on the Secretary of State’s website. White also said seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and expectant mothers can make an appointment, but it is not required.



White reminded residents that expired driver’s licenses and state IDs are good until January 1. The federal government has extended the deadline to upgrade your license to be REAL ID compliant to May 3, 2023. A REAL ID compliant document, such as a driver’s license or a passport, will be needed to fly commercially or enter a federal facility, among other things.



Click here to see the full list of facilities moving to the appointment model.