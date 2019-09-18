Some faculty members unsatisfied with leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Not everyone is satisfied with efforts around UIS.

Some faculty members are not only disappointed in enrollment, they are also disappointed in leadership.

A UIS United union survey collected data from 79 faculty members. Almost half responded. More than 60 percent of the people who answered said they disapprove of campus leaders and college deans. They want to see more action from people in charge.

“I hope administrators will realize that just telling us they are listening to us but not delivering on that promise will be something that goes away. And that they will actually be willing to listen to us, hear our concerns, and give us a meaningful voice at the decision-making table. We want what’s best for UIS and in particular, our students,” said Stephen Schnebly, Vice President of UIS United.

The university is declining to comment on the survey.