DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville has announced temporary closures on some roadway crossings starting Tuesday.

The Norfolk Southern Railroad has informed the city they will temporary close the roadway crossings for ungraded rail maintenance of their tracks. Beginning Tuesday, September 27, 2022 a number of street crossings will start to close.

The street crossings impacted by the temporary closures include Voorhees Street, Pries Street, Bowman Avenue, Martin Street, Williams Street, Van Buren Street, Main Street Route 136, South Street and Third Street.

The work may extend across several of the crossings at one time up to two hours.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route. Detour signage will be in place during the closures.

For more information, please contact Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers at 217-431-2259.