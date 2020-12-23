Some COVID-19 survivors are experiencing phantom foul smells after recovery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Covid-19 affects many peoples sense of smell and taste, but one side-effect lingers even after some have recovered from the virus.

Some COVID-19 survivors experience what is called, ‘Parosmia.’ It is when the brain is unable to correctly identify smells. Instead, an unpleasant odor fills the nose – such as gasoline, old bread, or even raw meat.

And that can sometime leave a nasty taste for some.

“It is a strange thing, because it’s not just a loss of smell, necessarily,” says Carle Emergency Medicine Physician Ben Davis. “It’s that some things just smell terrible, that normally would smell good. A lot of patients report that coffee, they’re, you know, daily coffee drinkers, and they just cannot stand the smell of coffee.”

Davis says there is no cure, but that it should resolve itself over a short period of time.

Davis also told me about 65 to 80% of patients with COVID-19 have reported a change in their sense of smell or taste.