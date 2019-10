CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you already paid your property taxes, you might be in for a surprise. One woman said she got a late property tax notice in the mail even though she paid her bill, and she said she’s not alone.

She called the County Treasurer’s office and asked about it. They told her their phones had been ringing off the hook all day from people calling about the same issue.

We’ve reached out to County Treasurer Laurel Prussing, but haven’t heard back.