Some concerned after WIU student shot

MACOMB, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — One person is in custody after a student was shot at Western Illinois University, but some students said they are still concerned.

18-year-old Kavion Populous turned himself in to Chicago Police after a 12-hour statewide manhunt. Police said he shot his roommate. He is facing several charges including attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Campus police have not released the name of the victim. They are also not saying the status of his condition.

Counselors are available for students if they are feeling uneasy.

“It’s like their home, so it’s like when you walk in your home, you’re like ‘Oh, okay. I feel safe.’ But with the situation that happened last night, I think bags should be checked until the situation could calm down,” said Senior April Goetz.

Campus buildings have been locked with extra security. Classes resumed on Thursday.