Some community college board funding routed to Richland

RICHLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College is one of 17 in the state that will split a share of $18.7 million aimed addressing education and unemployment inequities for Black and other students of color. Richland Community College received $960,170.

It’s part of the state’s Workforce Equity Initiative, which marks its second year this year.

“We know there is great demand for accelerated occupational training programs like the ones offered through the Workforce Equity Initiative. This money will support so many African American Illinoisans by not only providing free training programs that will turn into solid paying jobs but also by providing a wide range of wraparound services to address basic needs like childcare and transportation,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham.

Richland’s EnRich Program has benefited from the lllinois’ Workforce Equity Initiative and is a prime example of how these free training programs can change lives by connecting individuals to employment and livable wages, resulting in stronger communities. EnRich completers are 64% minority, with 57% classified as African American, 79% male and 43% African American Male. A total of 89% of EnRich participants who completed the program were hired by major local employers. Of those, 80% remain employed.

Rev. Courtney Carson, Executive Director of External Affairs and director of the Enrich Program, added “I believe EnRich has been successful because we are committed to diversity, inclusion, and equity. Our EnRich Programs are designed to produce well-rounded and well-trained employment-ready individuals that can grow with the local companies that employ them.”

While the first year of the initiative was impacted by the current health crisis, demand remained high with 1,840 Illinoisans (78% African American) enrolling in the spring of 2020.

With the support of Illinois’ Legislative Black Caucus and House Deputy Majority Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth, funding from the WEI allows participating colleges to develop or enhance training and career pathway programs in primarily five high demand employment sectors – health care, manufacturing and construction, transportation, information technology, and emergency services.