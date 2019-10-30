Some ask for restrictions to leaf burning

Breaking News
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– People showed up to talk about leaf burning at City Hall. The city banned it last year, but recently allowed people to start burning again. Now some people are asking the city to pose restrictions on the ordinance. The mayor told me the biggest complaint he’s had has been the smoke from the burn interfering with health issues. Others at the meeting said the burning was a problem, but they had suggestions for the city.

One man asked them to consider restricting the times for burning to daylight only. He said he could find somewhere to go during the day but just wanted to be able to come home to sleep at night. The mayor said he wanted to hear from the community before they move forward. The mayor says the feedback from the community has been split. Some people are happy they can finally burn and others aren’t too excited about the change.

