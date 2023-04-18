NEWTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The spotlight is back on the case of a Newton woman who disappeared in July of 2021. After a missing family of four turned up alive in Arizona Monday, people are wondering – what ever happened to Bethany Bower?

The Lutz family was missing for more than two months before police tracked them down across the country. But in nearly two years, there haven’t been many updates in Bower’s case.

“I do believe that Bethany is gone. The family, I think, believes that she’s gone,” Missing Person Awareness Network President Gia Wright said.

On August 4, 2021, the Newton Police Department posted 38-year-old Bethany Ruby Bower’s information on Facebook, announcing she was last seen on July 28. Nine days later, they gave an update saying the investigation continued alongside the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.

“New leads occasionally come in and those leads are thoroughly investigated by all departments concerned,” the August 13, 2021 post says. “Numerous areas have been searched with no result.”

To this day, Bower hasn’t shown up.

“It was at night, and she was home. Then all of a sudden, the next morning, there was no response to her phone,” Wright said.

Wright says when Bower first went missing, friends and family members told her different stories about what happened that night, and the details changed quickly, several times.

“It’s the last set of circumstances as to where she was, what time of day, the last contact with Bethany,” she said.

But there was one thing she says was consistent across the board.

“We knew right away that this could be really bad.”

The investigation remains open, and Wright says the nearly two years of silence have been deafening – until the Lutz case made headlines. New friends and extended family members of Bower started reaching out.

“[People] that I’ve never heard from before. I didn’t know they existed,” she said.

She says they’ve provided more details that could be helpful, but she needs to confirm them.

“My understanding is that it’s all hearsay, not directly spoken to them or that they actually saw it,” Wright said. “They’re telling me what other people have said.”

Wright has to pick apart what’s true and what’s not as she investigates missing persons cases. She says it’s an important job because assumptions can carry a stigma that will lead people to dismiss someone’s disappearance.

“Drugs, mental health, homelessness – those are three very, very big signs that there is not going to be a lot of attention or awareness, to be honest,” Wright shared.

She also says when a community writes a missing person off as a runaway – it’s a “fatal thought.”

“A lot of people believe that they’ll be back or they put themselves in this position,” Wright said. “I’ve heard that a million times. And that’s so sad.

Now that the Lutz family has been found, Wright says she can follow up on all the new tips she’s received in Bower’s case.

“I just hope that we can come out there and make a difference and get information that we can share with law enforcement that could bring her home,” Wright said.

The Newton Police Department addressed this case most recently online three months ago.

As we enter 2023, it saddens me to know Bethany Bower is still missing. Though we continue to investigate new and old leads, we still need the help of the community to bring closure to this case Once again please contact the Newton Police Department if you have any information. Newton Police Department via Facebook on 1/18/2023

Newton’s police chief was not available for an interview Tuesday. Attempts to reach Bower’s family for an interview were unsuccessful.

Newton Police describe Bower as 5’8, weighing between 160-170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Newton Police Department (618) 783-8478 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department (618) 783-8477.