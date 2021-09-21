Soldier welcomed home

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One town was packed tonight as they cheered on the return of a beloved marine.

Hoopeston’s Main Street was lined with flags. Family, friends, and even strangers did not let the gloomy weather stop them from celebrating.

The town kept this plan quiet. Corey Moore had no idea people would be waiting to cheer him on as he arrived back home.

“Its very exciting we’re just so anxious to see him. Its been a long time and there’s been so many prayers in this town for Corey,” Marilyn Moore, Corey’s grandma, said.

Corey Moore has finally returned to his hometown. Moore is a marine who has been stationed in Afghanistan. He’s been serving for two years.

“Its incredible like I said to support us and Corey, but I think a lot of it is supporting the military and the sacrifices that they give up and how they protect us,” Kasey Moore, Corey’s mother, said.

After a delayed flight, he was escorted through the streets of Hoopeston by fire truck. Hundreds lined main street in the rain, honking their horns and cheering on Moore’s return.

“Its been a while in the making him coming home and the amount of people here in this small community and surrounding communities is just fantastic. This is what small town is like,” Kasey Moore said.

His mother was just happy to have her son back home safely.

“I was telling my friends and family that he was just going to have to peel me off of him when I started to give him a hug so I can’t describe the feeling,” Kasey Moore said.

After the parade, Moore was able to see his loved ones.

“I’m very proud of him. Its going to be wonderful to give him a big hug,” Marilyn Moore said.

His grandma finally got her hug.

Moore still has another two years to serve, but his family says they are just happy to have him home right now.

Moore was stationed at the airport in Kabul where 13 service members were killed in a bombing. All U.S. troops were pulled from Afghanistan at the end of August, ending a 20-year war.