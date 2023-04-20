URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District announced Wednesday that as of Dec. 15, 2022, they have reached their fundraising goal to complete the solar-powered charging stations coming to Kickapoo Rail Trail in Urbana.

The forest preserve district shared on social media that the charging stations will provide motorized wheelchair users with a sheltered area to charge. There will also be charging outlets available so visitors can charge their phones and other devices.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to use solar, not only for just environmental reasons,” Bridgette Moen, Champaign County Forest Preserve District. “We’re trying to move to solar power use through the district, but just for utility accessibility it just makes a lot of sense for us to pair these together along the trail.”

Officials said the charging stations are funded through grant money from the Illinois Clean Energy Foundation and the Forest Preserve Friends Foundation.

At this time, there’s no timeline for when the charging stations will be ready to use.

Courtesy: Champaign County Forest Preserve District