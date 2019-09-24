Softball team undefeated in first season

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A softball team playing its first season is undefeated. The Westville Junior High softball team has already won regionals and sectionals. They’re headed to state on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Olympia Middle School in Bloomington-Normal.

There are 13 girls on the team. The coaches say, it’s a big asset to the high school to have a softball team at the junior high.

“It gets the kids exposure to you, to your program. It really sets the tone for what you want to accomplish, and I think the kids really did that this year,” said coach Andrea Morgan.

“It’s been awesome; it’s been fun,” said player Abby Sabalaskey.

“Can’t wait to do it all again in high school,” said player Izzy Sliva.

The girls practice Monday through Friday, but most of them don’t stop there. Their coach says you can find them playing softball in some way almost every day.