1  of  2
Breaking News
Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Federal agents raided the Springfield and Cicero offices of longtime Democratic state Senator Martin Sandoval as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Softball team undefeated in first season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A softball team playing its first season is undefeated. The Westville Junior High softball team has already won regionals and sectionals. They’re headed to state on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Olympia Middle School in Bloomington-Normal.

There are 13 girls on the team. The coaches say, it’s a big asset to the high school to have a softball team at the junior high.

“It gets the kids exposure to you, to your program. It really sets the tone for what you want to accomplish, and I think the kids really did that this year,” said coach Andrea Morgan.

“It’s been awesome; it’s been fun,” said player Abby Sabalaskey.

“Can’t wait to do it all again in high school,” said player Izzy Sliva.

The girls practice Monday through Friday, but most of them don’t stop there. Their coach says you can find them playing softball in some way almost every day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.