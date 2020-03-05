SoDo Theatre closing raises questions for performing groups

CHAMPIAGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another theater is shutting down in town, further depleting the performing art spaces in the city.

SoDo Theatre, at the corner of Neil and Walnut, is closing this weekend. The venue has been home to theater groups like Class Act, Zoo Improv and Twin City Theater Company. A bar and axe throwing business will be opening in its place.

The theater closure is causing performing art groups to question how to move forward and where to move next. There were already a limited number of places for them to perform and rehearse, other than the U of I and Parkland College. These groups are still trying to figure out their options. The final performances will be this weekend and they have to be moved out by March 15.