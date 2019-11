CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — They may seem like one of those unwanted gifts at the holidays, but homeless shelters say the most asked for item is a pair of socks.

To help make that happen, State Senator Scott Bennett is launching a warm socks drive. Until December 16, everyone is encouraged to donate unused socks for men, women and children. Donations will benefit several local shelters.

