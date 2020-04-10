Social distancing prompts alternative Easter events

EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some area churches and organizations are adapting to a socially-distant Easter weekend by rearranging events to include social distancing practices to avoid spreading COVID-19.

In Champaign, ChambanaMoms is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt “Social Distancing Style.” No actual Easter eggs will be picked up, but the idea is to run a scavenger hunt for eggs that people can spot from a distance, like in their cars or in windows while out for a walk. You can find more about the Champaign-Urbana event here.

A similar event is available in Tuscola throughout Easter weekend.

In Urbana, Vineyard Church plans to hand out “Easter bags” filled with candy, sidewalk chalk, and crafts. Bags are limited to first-come, first-served availability and will be handed out via a drive-through procedure.

In Savoy, families have been invited to decorate large Easter eggs using whatever construction material is available and place the eggs in their yards for people to observe while driving or walking by. Those who find the eggs are encouraged to take a photo and post it to the Facebook event page with the hashtag #bringjoytosavoy.

Georgetown First Church of Christ will be hosting a community Easter Egg hunt 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, “with the safety of social distancing.

“We will hide large Easter eggs around Georgetown for families to drive around and find from the safety of your own car,” their website stated. “On Saturday morning we will share a guide on our website AND on our Facebook page telling you where to search for the eggs.”

The encouraged participants to take photos from their car when hunting, and that “all participants remain in their car and to not enter the yards where the eggs can be found.” Prizes will be given for most eggs found and most “creative/fun/crazy” photo.

Gayle Jochim, of Georgetown, wrote in a public Facebook post that it will be “eerily quiet & subdued” this Easter Sunday. So she is asking churches to ring their bells at 8 a.m. for three minutes in celebration.

“I feel this would not only unite regular church attendees, but also signal to friends and neighbors everywhere that the Resurrection story cannot be silenced,” her post stated.

Jochim added that her quest was to contact churches via friends, relatives organizations and any other available networks so that her request can travel as far as possible.