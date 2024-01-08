HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s awards season, and the Golden Globes weren’t the only thing that was celebrated over the weekend. Besides the glitz and glam in Hollywood, Hoopeston was also decked out for their own awards ceremony.

The town’s Junior Chamber of Commerce held its Community Awards and Miss Hoopeston Ceremony on Sunday. People packed into downtown’s Lorraine Theater to watch others hand out the awards. The city honored everyone from police and firefighters, to schoolteachers and mentors.

Even local royalty was in the house. There’s a new queen in Central Illinois: Alex Bailey. She was crowned Miss Hoopeston at the city’s annual award night.

Bailey said this was her first year vying for the crown.

“Crazy. These past few weeks have been a whirlwind,” she said. “Now I feel like I can just relax. There’s so much that goes into this that goes unseen and I’m just so grateful for this.”

Hoopeston has been recognizing people in the community for about 75 years.

Brandon Klaber is another. Klaber was surprised when he got the Distinguished Service Award.

“I was very speechless and very lucky,” he said

He spends a lot of time helping out kids.

“When I’m not at school, I mentor two students.”

He said it is a huge honor, even though he had to leave in the middle of his beloved Green Bay Packers game.

“My mom said, ‘You need to go.’ I was like, ‘Why? I’m watching the football game,'” Klaber said.

Carolyn Eyrich-Mastin was another big winner of the night, taking home the Legacy Award. She said she was a bit reluctant to accept it, even though she has been teaching children in the community for 50 years — and is still going.

“Started my subbing in 1974 and I’ve taught on and off until I retired in 2015,” she said. “And then since then, I’ve been doing a lot of subbing.”

Although, the awards may have different titles all of the winners agree they would not have been up on the stage without the town’s support.

“It’s important to give back to the community,” Klaber said. “I’m very strong about giving back to the community and supporting them and loving them.”

Chamber of Commerce administrators said there has been some version of the event since 1948, and in recent years, they combined the Community Awards with the Miss Hoopeston Ceremony.