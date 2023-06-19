CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — For 82 years, the American Legions’ the Department of Auxiliary has been instilling confidence, leadership, and community into our next round of women voters.

Most teenagers have to choose between football camp, band camp, and maybe even cheerleading camp, but every year hundreds of teenage girls from across the state come to Eastern Illinois University for American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State.

They create mock governments, learn the election process from the city level to the state level, campaign, and learn from elected officials.

“We’re hoping they gain self-respect. We hope that they can come out of their shell,” said Janet Bacon, Illinois American Legion Auxiliary President.

Many of them are meeting each other for the first time and not all of them are even looking to become a politician.

“I’m actually majoring in biology, and biomedical research at Winthrop University in South Carolina. I will be a free medicine student, and I want to be an anesthesiologist,” said Kendall Crossley, ALA IGS Governor.

Organizers said attendance has been dwindling over the years. At first, they attributed declining numbers to the pandemic, but now that they’re back they see that the numbers are lower simply because of competition.

“They could go to a football camp or basketball camp or whatever camp. Those camps are now available for these kids, now. It breaks my heart because I think they should be here,” said Bacon.

They say what these girls gain from this program they can’t get anywhere else. The main purpose of this event is to teach young ladies how the system works in the real world and most importantly how to work it.

“You have to have both technical skills and you have to have interpersonal skills. And it’s really important to be able to talk to your patients, just as it’s important to talk to those people. As wonderful young ladies out there,” Crossley.

Organizers said the girls come into the camp timid, shy, and reserved; but they leave with skills that can follow them through any walk of life.

“These are truly creative and talented young ladies. And you can tell just by looking and talking to them,” said Crossley.

“There will be no tears except from us because we’ve watched them grow throughout the week. So, it’s pretty exciting to see the difference from today until Friday,” said Bacon.

This week the girls will form political parties, campaign, and vote in elections throughout the camp. They’ll end Friday with a raising of the flag ceremony.

You can learn more about American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State past events and future dates at ALAIGS.org.