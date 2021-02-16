Snowplow crews continue clearing roads in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Danville Public Works crews were able to plow most of the main roads Monday night, according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.

A Facebook post from the mayor says all operators are now working on clearing residential routes.

“The operators will first focus on making each road passable, then they will be coming back through later today or tomorrow to push the snow off to the edges of the road,” says Dave Ruwe, Construction and Maintenance Manager. “We have every available truck in our fleet out working to make this happen as quickly as possible.”

