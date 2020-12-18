Snowmen decorations stolen from mother’s grave

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One family is saddened after Christmas decorations were stolen from their loved one’s grave.

This photo shows a grave that had decorations stolen off of it around December 17,2020

Theresa Terry said snowmen decorations were stolen from her mother’s grave. “My mother loved the holiday season. She loved snowmen. That’s one reason we always decorate her grave at Christmas. It also helps my family cope with her being gone,” said Terry.

Terry stated she contacted groundskeepers at the cemetery and they said they did not move the decorations.

Her mother’s gravesite was not the only one that had things stolen off of them at Woodlawn Cemetery. Toy soldiers from a little girl’s grave were also stolen. Her mother said a community member replaced them for the family.