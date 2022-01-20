Snowflake scavenger hunt with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – There’s no snow on the ground across most of central Illinois… But you could find some snowflakes hanging from trees.

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is having a scavenger hunt. They’ve hidden 40 uniquely-painted snowflakes throughout the county. Each one comes with historic and nature-themed fun facts. It all started as a way for people to enjoy nature during the pandemic.

“Even though it might be cold outside, it’s still an awesome opportunity to get folks out into the outdoors to see some of these beautiful spaces in the wintertime,” Public Programs and Visitors Services Coordinator Pat Cain said. “And what better excuse than with the CCFPD snowflake search?”

Do you think you can find all 40? If you spot a snowflake, the district wants you to post a picture to Facebook or Instagram using their hashtag, #CCFPDSnowflakeSearch.