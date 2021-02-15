Snowfall Reports from President’s Day Winter Storm 2021 (2/15/21)

Here’s a list of official snow reports received across Central Illinois. Snow drifts occurred in many area, with reports of 3 foot drifts across Vermilion County.
Have a report or a photo to share? You can email it to us at weather@wcia.com, or share it with us on social media.
Follow our weather team on Facebook for the latest coverage;
Meteorologist Kevin Lighty
Meteorologist Jack Gerfen
Meteorologist Jacob Dickey
Amelia Henderson
Champaign County:
Urbana – 10.0″
Homer – 10.1″
Savoy – 9.5″
Allerton – 9.0″
Mahomet – 9.0″
Tolono – 9.0″
Champaign – 8.0″
Rantoul – 8.0″
Thomasboro – 7.7″
Christian County:
Pana – 8.0″
Taylorville – 6.9″
Assumption – 6.5″
Coles County:
Mattoon – 11.5″
Neoga – 10.9″
Charleston – 10.0″
Crawford County:
Robinson – 11.0″
Cumberland County:
Toledo – 9.5″
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 8.0″
Clinton – 7.5″
Douglas County:
Arcola – 10.5″
Tuscola – 10.0″
Arthur – 9.0″
Edgar County:
Paris – 9.0″
Effingham County:
Effingham – 11.3″
Watson – 8.3″
Ford County:
Paxton – 6.5″
Iroquois County:
Ashkum – 4.9″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 9.0″
Dwight – 8.0″
Logan County:
Mount Pulaski – 6.3″
Macon County:
Macon – 10.0″
Mount Zion – 8.0″
Decatur – 7.6″
Forsyth – 4.5″
McLean County:
Downs – 7.0″
Bloomington – 7.0″
Normal – 6.8″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 4.0″
Sangamon County:
Riverton – 6.7″
Curran – 6.3″
Leland Grove – 6.2″
Springfield – 6.0″
Chatham – 6.0″
Moultrie County:
Sullivan – 10.0″
Piatt County:
Cisco – 7.5″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 9.5″
Windsor – 9.0″
Vermilion County
Bismarck – 11.5″
Danville – 11.0″
Ridge Farm – 11.0″
Hoopeston – 6.5″