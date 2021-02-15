Snowfall Reports from President’s Day Winter Storm 2021 (2/15/21)

Here’s a list of official snow reports received across Central Illinois. Snow drifts occurred in many area, with reports of 3 foot drifts across Vermilion County.

Champaign County:

Urbana – 10.0″

Homer – 10.1″

Savoy – 9.5″

Allerton – 9.0″

Mahomet – 9.0″

Tolono – 9.0″

Champaign – 8.0″

Rantoul – 8.0″

Thomasboro – 7.7″

Christian County:

Pana – 8.0″

Taylorville – 6.9″

Assumption – 6.5″



Coles County:

Mattoon – 11.5″

Neoga – 10.9″

Charleston – 10.0″

Crawford County:

Robinson – 11.0″

Cumberland County:

Toledo – 9.5″

De Witt County:

Farmer City – 8.0″

Clinton – 7.5″

Douglas County:

Arcola – 10.5″

Tuscola – 10.0″

Arthur – 9.0″

Edgar County:

Paris – 9.0″

Effingham County:

Effingham – 11.3″

Watson – 8.3″

Ford County:

Paxton – 6.5″

Iroquois County:

Ashkum – 4.9″

Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 9.0″

Dwight – 8.0″

Logan County:

Mount Pulaski – 6.3″

Macon County:

Macon – 10.0″

Mount Zion – 8.0″

Decatur – 7.6″

Forsyth – 4.5″

McLean County:

Downs – 7.0″

Bloomington – 7.0″

Normal – 6.8″

Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 4.0″

Sangamon County:

Riverton – 6.7″

Curran – 6.3″

Leland Grove – 6.2″

Springfield – 6.0″

Chatham – 6.0″

Moultrie County:

Sullivan – 10.0″

Piatt County:

Cisco – 7.5″

Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 9.5″

Windsor – 9.0″

Vermilion County

Bismarck – 11.5″

Danville – 11.0″

Ridge Farm – 11.0″

Hoopeston – 6.5″