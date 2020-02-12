Snow video from across the area

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Salvation Army of Decatur is in need of money for their Cold Cots program in their men's shelter.

Officials said this program can be lifesaving. They provide a warm place for men to get out of the cold during life-threatening temperatures. The program opens when the temperatures have been at 35 for five consecutive days. It stays open for as long as the temperatures remain and while funds last.