CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Road conditions are one of the major concerns for a lot of drivers. As you can imagine this is causing major traffic issues across the area.

The snow has stopped, but cold temperatures are continuing to head this way so snow plows are working to clear the roads as fast as they can.

Urbana Public Works Department says their goal is to clear the snow and ice before it refreezes in the morning. They’re not the only crew working throughout the night. Champaign and Monticello Public Works Departments plan to continue plowing all night long. Although, in Monticello, the highway department announced they have stopped plows for the night due to safety, but several departments have people working late into the night.

“We’ll have a new crew come in at 7 o’clock tonight they’ll plow until 7 in the morning and we just keep that 12 on, 12 off rotation going until we get it all cleaned up,” Jeff Blue, Champaign County Highway Department Chief Engineer, said.

“I made the decision late morning to split the crew in half with the anticipation that this was going to late into the evening,” Brett Baker, Monticello Public Works Department, said.

“We’re going to try to go ahead and put the plows down to get the slush off,” Vince Gustafson, Urbana Public Works Department, said. “So we do have that kind of rain, sleeting, slush we want to try and get that off the road with the anticipated temperature dropping so low we don’t want any of that refreezing.”

Urbana Public Works went on to say his snow plow trucks are set up with a spray bar application to put a chemical mixture on the roads. That will help the salt melt the snow and ice quicker as the temperature starts dropping to the teens. Champaign public works said earlier there were down traffic lights and trees.

The temperatures are continuing to drop, but crews will be here all night working until the roads are clean. They ask people to stay back from snow plows if you see them and also be extremely careful driving tonight and tomorrow morning.