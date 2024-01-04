URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Public Works Department is ready to go if snow comes, and they want you to be prepared, too.

With a potential snowfall hitting Central Illinois, public works departments across the area have a game plan to make sure salting and plowing go smoothly.

Vince Gustafson, Deputy Director of Operations for Urbana’s Public Works, said snow removal tactics are dependent on how much the city will be getting. For instance, if there is expected to be below two inches of snow, they may simply salt the roads. If there is more than that, you can expect plows to be out.

Gustafson said special attention will be given to downtown and Philo Roads in the event of a large accumulation. Alleys will only be plowed after five inches of snow. All residential roads should be plowed within 24 hours.

He’s asking people to be patient.

“When it’s dark, it’s icy, it’s difficult to see a small passenger car after you left, a car behind you,” Gustafson said. “We ask everybody, just give us plenty of room, plenty of clearance. And if you don’t have to be out in the mess, don’t be out and stay home. That’s the key.”

Gustafson said plows need 12 feet of clearance to get down streets, so it’s important to move your car from snow routes before winter storms. Which neighborhood gets plowed first rotates every year to avoid preferential treatment.

For a list of when your street might be plowed, you can visit Urbana Public Work’s website.