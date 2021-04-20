Snow in April causes problems for those without a place to stay warm

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

The snow is stopping, but temperatures are still dropping. That’s not good for anyone who wanted the warm, spring weather to stick around.

While today was an inconvenience for some people, most of us have a warm place to stay tonight, but some people can’t say the same.

“I’m not okay with this,” Sarah Heller, Champaign resident, said.

Those the reactions from some people in Champaign, as snow flurries came in the middle of April.

“Its crazy. I’ve never seen it snow, its been a long while,” Leighton Cornell, who was visiting family in Champaign, said.

Many know the saying “April showers bring May flowers,” but in this case, April snow may ruin some people’s spring gardening.

“My husband and I just planted blackberry bushes and a couple other things, and so this morning he was running around trying to cover our blackberry bushes and it was adorable and sad,” Heller said.

While most people can go home to a nice warm bed.

“I want to go home and curl up. That’s all I want to do right now,” Heller said.

Others may not be in the same situation.

“Homelessness is one of those things that can effect someone in the spring, summer, and fall as well,” Rob Dalhaus III, director of CU at Home, said.

CU at Home has a shelter open at night year round, but in this weather, they opened up during the day to help people have a warm place to go.

“Make sure that there’s a warm and dry place for those men and women to come if they need it,” Dalhaus said.

They spread the message they’re open by word of mouth or by calling those who may have cell phones. They just hope they can be a safe, warm place for those who may not have that.

“This gives us an opportunity to just show them once again, hey we’re here for you. Not everybody expects a snowstorm in the middle of April, but even when it does we can be flexible, we can act quickly,” Dalhaus said.

Some people are staying overnight with CU at Home. Doors will open at 8 a.m. for anyone else who needs a warm place during the day.