CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois.

While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns.

MAHOMET: Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour JV Football Game with festive music from the press box (Todd Johnson)

Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville.

The National Weather Service reports that Lincoln and Peoria officially recorded their first snowfalls of the season with a trace of snow.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: Snow falling while harvest is underway (Tony Dickson)

Snow in October is not all that unusual; the month of October averages 0.1″ of snow in the region. And snowflakes

Since 1902, 31 different Octobers reported at least a trace of snow, meaning one in every four Octobers usually sees snow. The snowiest October on record was 3.3″ in 1989. The last time in Champaign-Urbana a trace of snow fell was in 2018.

Occasionally, September can see a Trace of snow. That has happened four different years, the most recent being 1955.

ROBERTS – First video of the season of snowflakes sent into WCIA (Jennie Foster)

For Champaign-Urbana at the official observation site for the area, the snowfall will go down as a trace in the record books, but it is not the earliest on record. The last trace of snow in Central Illinois in October happened on October 13th, 2018. September 25, 1942 is the earliest trace of snow reported on record, according to Trent Ford, Illinois State Climatologist at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Some spots did appear to get more graupel than snowflakes. Graupel is simply snowflakes that supercooled water has attached to and froze on, giving it the appearance of small dipping dots ice cream or small styrofoam pellets.

GIFFORD – Graupel early Monday evening (Kendra Daugherty)

VIEWER PHOTOS: