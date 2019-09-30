Snow buries parts of state

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (WCIA) — While Central Illinois is dealing with record breaking heat, people in one state are up to their waists in snow.

Parts of Montana were hit with more than 3 feet of snow this weekend. Some areas saw 40 inches. It started falling on Friday, and dumped several inches within hours.

Bad news is, it’s all expected to turn into ice as the temperatures dip lower. But before then, kids in some districts get a day off school, and get an unseasonably early chance to practice making their snow angels.