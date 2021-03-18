Snapped electrical wire leads to house fire

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Clinton.

It is in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. First responders said an electrical wire snapped and a tree fell on the house, causing the fire.

No one was inside the house when the fire broke out.

Officials said power was shut off to buildings along the street, including the DeWitt County Building and Courthouse.

Neighbors were also evacuated from the area because of a concern with wind causing the flames to travel.

This is a developing story.