SNAP recipients now able to purchase food online

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting June 2, Link cardholders will be able to buy food from grocery stores online.

It’s a move that comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved IDHS’ SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Online implementation plan, which gives SNAP customers the ability to enter their Personal Identification Number (PIN) to order groceries online, according to a news release from Governor JB Pritzker’s office Wednesday.

The change applies to 1.8 million people who currently receive SNAP benefits.

Walmart and Amazon have agreed to accept online orders in Illinois once the program site launches. Additional grocery retailers are welcome to join EBT Online.

Other retailers interested in the program can find more information and apply at http://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.

All Link customers will be alerted when they can use their card to make food orders online.