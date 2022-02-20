SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District is beginning commencing at its new Transfer Center Monday morning.

The district said three of the four bus lanes and most of the concrete surface are complete, which allows for operations to commence as the construction continues of the rest of the facility.

Bus routes have been rerouted away from the site, located on 11st Street between Washington and Adams Streets, since August. Unlike the temporary site busses went to, the new facility will have passenger shelters and have a paved, organized space built for bus traffic.

“We are excited to be moving back to the newly updated site,” Steve Schoeffel, SMTD Managing Director. “This partially-completed facility will better serve the public now even as construction continues.”

More information on the project and on bus routes can be found on the SMTD’s website.