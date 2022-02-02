SMTD suspends service on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District announced on Wednesday that service will remain suspended through Thursday.

Sangamon County declared a Level 2 weather emergency on Wednesday, indicating that roads are very dangerous to drive on due to snow accumulation and drifting, which is also making it difficult for emergency crews to reach stranded drivers.

With the forecast predicting twice the amount of snow already on the ground falling in the next 24 hours, and with roads and sidewalks expected to remain covered in snow and ice for some time, the SMTD decided to suspend service on Thursday.

In a statement, SMTD officials said that they never want to suspend service, but weather conditions on Thursday warrant doing so for the safety of SMTD passengers, employees, drivers and emergency personnel.

The SMTD will reevaluate roads late Thursday and early Friday morning, but the agency plans to resume regular schedules Friday morning with the exception of Urbanized Area service to Chatham, Riverton, Rochester, and Sherman, which the SMTD plans to resume on Monday.