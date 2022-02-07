SMTD route detours, suspensions remain in effect after winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District said Monday that while it has restored much of its service after service was suspended last week, several route detours and suspensions remain in place.

All mainline transit and paratransit routes are operating, but there are 13 detours to avoid hazardous road conditions. A list of these detours can be found on the SMTD website.

Service to Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman remains suspended as of Monday and will remain suspended through Tuesday and Wednesday.