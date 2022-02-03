SMTD plans late restart for service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District announced Thursday evening that it will restart service on Friday no earlier than 8 a.m.

The district said the uncertainty of road conditions led to the decision to restart service later in the morning after winter weather shut down service on both Wednesday and Thursday. Officials will reassess the conditions of routes and major stops Friday morning and announce any further delays, snow routes and/or cancellations throughout the morning on social media and its website.

If conditions allow, the district said it would do its best to provide public transportation, but warned that drifts and plowed snow will make access to stops and destinations difficult in some places.

With sub-zero wind chills predicted, passengers are advised to dress appropriately or stay home if possible.