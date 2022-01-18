SMTD exploring use of hydrogen fuel busses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District announced that it is exploring the idea of adopting Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus (HFCB) technology for its busses and fueling depots.

The SMTD has not yet committed to the technology, but said it is “very interested” based on several things. Adopting HFBC technology would allow for the replacement of diesel busses without having to add additional busses to the existing fleet. HFCBs also appear to perform better in extreme weather than alternative fuel vehicles, and the SMTD is already familiar with some of the required safety measures with HFCBs, having operated compressed natural gas busses that have similar measures for over a decade.

The SMTD said it is in the process of exploring how to transition its fleet to more environmentally-friendly and zero-emissions busses, with HFCBs a part of that discussion. Adopting the technology may even allow the SMTD to consider energy independence from the electric grid in the future

Several other mass transit districts throughout the nation, including the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, have already adopted HFCB technology into their fleets.