SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District is encouraging people to take public transit this week as part of the Curb Your Car Challenge.

The District said the promotion is meant to encourage people to take a more active approach to getting around town by using public transport. As part of the promotion, bus passengers with a bike get to ride for free all week and all passengers ride for free on Tuesday.

There will also be a community bike commute on Wednesday starting at 7:30 a.m. at Washington Park.