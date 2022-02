SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Sangamon Mass Transit District is making changes to its service due to freezing rain and expected snowfall.

All busses are running on snow routes, which can be found online. Service to Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman have already been canceled and all night service will be canceled as well.

The SMTD will give updates is further cancelations are made.