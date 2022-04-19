SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) has recently announced that masks are no longer required at transportation hubs or to ride.

“Per the advice of our county health department, while masks are no longer required, we would encourage anyone not feeling well to wear a mask to protect those around them,” said SMTD Managing Director Steve Schoeffel.

“SMTD is happy to be able to take this step coming out of the pandemic,” Schoeffel added. “Our operators will appreciate no longer having to enforce the mandate.”

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) is also no longer requiring masks.

Officials said MTD is making masks optional for employees and customers on fixed-route, ADA paratransit, C-CARTS and at all MTD facilities including Illinois Terminal.

“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” said Chief of Staff, Amy Snyder. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, alongside state and local actions. But for now, masks will be optional on MTD vehicles and at our facilities until further notice.”

MTD encourages all customers to be mindful of the following to maximize their experience:

Do not use transit if you are ill and keep these practices in mind when you ride: