Smoother sailing for voters at Union

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters continued seeing long lines at the Illini Union polling place.

Monday, some voters waited more than an hour to cast ballots. Tuesday, the Union opened a second room to speed things along. The line still wrapped four floors, but student say it moved pretty fast.

There was free food for those in line around lunch time. Those at the front of the line say they waited about 30 minutes and started about three flights down.

The Union is a universal polling place, so anyone can cast a ballot there. Election volunteers say it’s one reason it was so busy. They say another is many students from out of the area vote here.

Changing an address takes a couple minutes and can slow thing down. Still, voters are in good spirits. Student volunteers were going through the line letting people know other places they could vote.

Community volunteers also helped UI students avoid the line at the Union altogether.

The county clerk says a record number of people voted early at the Union this year; more than 5,000. It’s 1,000 more than the number of early voters for the 2016 presidential election.