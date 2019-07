URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People woke up to the smell of smoke at Eastland Apartments, on Cunningham, Monday morning. When crews got to the scene, they found fire on the outside of the building’s second floor.

The cause is under investigation, but officials say it looks like smoking materials were left outside and ignited the side of the building. Everyone was evacuated safely. Firefighters used a pump bucket instead of hoses.