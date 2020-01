URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–A smoke alarm may have helped save two women from sleeping through a fire. It happened near Rainbow View and Easy Streets. Firefighters battled flames at the home around 3:30 Sunday afternoon. There were also two dogs inside when the fire started. Everyone made it out okay. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the house.

The fire chief says the fire detector helped alert the people inside. The cause of the fire is being investigated.