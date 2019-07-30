Small town, big races

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Fair is only once per year.

However, on one side of the fairgrounds is a racetrack that opens every Friday night, April through October.

They’ve got go-kart racing, dirt bikes, and even tricked out lawnmowers.

People will replace the engines in lawnmowers and speed off toward the finish line in those.

Some of them can go up to 70 miles per hour.

Every Friday night during the summer, the bleachers are packed with people of all ages.

The age of the go-kart drivers has a big range too, from age 4 to age 81.

“We get a lot of spectators, and people really like coming to Cerro Gordo because you’re right up on the track, the grandstands are down there on the tractor pull track, when there is no tractor pull track, and the racers and the fans are very close together,” said track promoter Tom Bennett.

These were also the breeding ground for a few big-time racers. One of the crew chiefs for the NASCAR team used to race here.