Small surprises ease stress

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Children at HSHS St. Johns Hospital were visited by special guests Monday. Mini-horses roamed the hallways giving kids, parents and doctors alike a break from stress.

These horses have visited the hospital occasionally for the past two years. But now, after a $5,000 donation from Express Employment Professionals, the horses will be able to visit ten times each year.

The kids and parents were totally unaware Jasper and Bailey were coming so it was a surprise when a few mini-horses trotted into their rooms.