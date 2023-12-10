DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire was extinguished on Sunday at Archer Daniels Midland’s West soybean processing plant in Decatur.

ADM Spokesperson Dane Lisser confirmed that at 1:30 p.m., a small fire was detected in the germ preparation building.

“The internal fire suppression system extinguished the fire quickly, but the local fire department was called as a precaution to evaluate the situation. There were no injuries or significant damage to the plant,” Lisser said in a statement.

This comes after several fire-related incidents at ADM over the past year, including an explosion at ADM’s East plant in September that left eight workers hurt and an evacuation only days later due to a report of smoke.