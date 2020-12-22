Small businesses provide holiday meal to those in need

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Small businesses are giving back to the community by gifting food for the upcoming holiday.

Restaurants Lucky Monkey in Bement and Buford’s in Sadorus cooked the meals for families in need.

Champaign Police and Tatman’s Towing helped deliver them. The meals served families of 5.

One organizer we spoke to says, she wanted to help as much as she can.

“It’s been really great. We got the rural areas covered,” says Stefanie Pratt with Coldwell Banker Real Estate. “We did go out a little bit, so it’s not just Champaign and Urbana. We’re jut looking to brighten somebody’s day with some nourishment.”

Everyone involved helped served over 40 families. Pratt plans to do this every year.