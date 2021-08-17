Small businesses in Illinois can apply for grant money through new program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Small business owners throughout the state can soon apply for a grant to help them recover from the pandemic.

The Back 2 Business grant program will be giving $250 million to businesses that have experienced losses during the pandemic.

People can get $5,000 to $150,000 to cover operations, staff, and overhead costs.

The grant program is part of Governor Pritzker’s $1.5 billion economic package.

“The importance of doing this program is because of the uncertainty of our economic future with the delta variant rising, we need businesses to have the financial stability to weather the upcoming storm if there is a storm,” said Jonathan McGee with the department of commerce and economic opportunity.

Applications will be accepted starting tomorrow.

For the Back 2 Business application portal and information on application assistance, click here.