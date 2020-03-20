Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for federal loans

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Small businesses affected by the coronavirus could be eligible for low-interest federal loans.

It is from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Businesses could get up to $2 million. This comes after senators called on SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza to make the loans available to the state’s small businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact on small business in Illinois cannot be overstated,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “These federal emergency loans may be able to help employers in every corner of our state stay afloat.”

Small businesses impacted by the virus can apply for the loans online.