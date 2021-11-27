Small businesses hope for a holiday boost

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Small businesses that endured coronavirus closures and survived long enough to re-open now face a worker shortage and the rising cost of goods.

They need all the help they can get said Cinema Gallery owner Carolyn Baxley.

“The pandemic has hit all of our small businesses really hard,” said Baxley.

Those businesses are already up against big box stores and online shopping, and now they’re going the extra mile to make shoppers feel safe with new coronavirus variants starting to emerge.

Baxley said, “We understand that, we’re trying to take every precaution we can to make sure you’re safe when you’re coming in.”

Baxley said it would have been a lot harder to stay open without the help of organizations that help small businesses like Visit Champaign County.

“They checked in with us, they kept in touch, they’ve done what they can to drive people back into stores after we were able to open again,” said Baxley.

Another organization Champaign Center Partnership helps businesses in Champaign. The Executive Director of Champaign Center Partnership Xander Hazel says it’s about more than just shopping.

“It’s really the experience of going out,” said Hazel.

Hazel said they have a lot to offer.

“Everything from home decor, plants, and really great gifts for everybody in the family,” said Hazel.

Baxley said, “You’re not only supporting the store when you come in and buy. Your supporting local artist, and local craftsmen, and people who need to make a good living to keep going.”