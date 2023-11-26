URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Business is booming for some locally-owned stores across Central Illinois. Many of them returned to Urbana’s Lincoln Square Mall on Small Business Saturday, where hundreds of community members checked things off their holiday shopping lists.

“What’s heartening to me is that you see young people here. You see middle-aged people, and you see elderly people here. That’s a true sense of community,” said Christopher Martin, a shopper. “It’s a community of like-minded people that support each other. That’s what, to me, the holiday season should be supporting.”

Sarah See was selling items like crystals at her booth. She said the importance of shopping local comes down to basic economics.

“When you support a small business in the area, your money is going right back into the community. That money, I’ll take and I’ll spend on other businesses in the community, and it’ll just stay here,” See said.

The indoor market saw rows and rows of booths ready to sell all goods, from T-shirts to mushrooms. Another vendor, Denny Stone, was selling his homemade paprika.

“You cannot order this on Amazon,” Stone said. “I am almost positive that you can’t get this particular product anywhere but right here.”

He said the turnout shows how tight-knit this town can be.

“In order to strengthen your community, I think that you need to be with each other, to share things, to have the experience, and realize that all these people are here, and they’re your neighbors.”